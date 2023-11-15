HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday. (COURTESY: GoFundMe)(Source: Gofundme)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday.

Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills.

The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment.

On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital.

Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

More than $20,000 have been raised as of Wednesday for the family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii State Hospital
DOH launches exhaustive review in wake of fatal attack on nurse at state psychiatric facility
More than three months after the Maui wildfires disaster, debris removal is ongoing in both...
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris
Honolulu fire crews battled two house fires in Waianae on Tuesday.
HFD battles 2 separate fires in Waianae Valley
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
Executive overseeing $150M Maui Strong fund defends phased approach to disbursing aid
Janet Jackson press photo
Get ready, Hawaii: Janet Jackson is returning to Honolulu for 2 shows

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild!...
Frontier Airlines offers 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
Despite officer accounts, MPD chief again denies he knew about Lahaina deaths until following day
A man on Hawaii Island has sent over 1,500 glass worry hearts for the Maui wildfire survivors.
Hawaii Island man sends comfort to Maui wildfire survivors in the form of tiny glass hearts
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence