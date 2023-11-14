Suspect in deadly Nanakuli stabbing makes first court appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police said.

Justin Akana is accused of stabbing 62-year-old Dennis Wilson in the chest on Nov. 7, according to police officials.

Newly released documents say he and another homeless man were fighting over money and cigarettes before the deadly stabbing.

Witnesses told police it happened after Wilson confronted Akana and then punched and kicked him.

Officials say Wilson then died at the scene.

A judge confirmed Akana’s bail at $1 million.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.