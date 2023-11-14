HI Now Daily
Suspect in deadly Nanakuli stabbing makes first court appearance

The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing at Nanakuli Beach Park headed to court Monday, Honolulu police said.

Justin Akana is accused of stabbing 62-year-old Dennis Wilson in the chest on Nov. 7, according to police officials.

Newly released documents say he and another homeless man were fighting over money and cigarettes before the deadly stabbing.

Witnesses told police it happened after Wilson confronted Akana and then punched and kicked him.

Officials say Wilson then died at the scene.

A judge confirmed Akana’s bail at $1 million.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

