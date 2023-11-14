Second wave of grave desecration at Kawaiahao Church; HPD to launch investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second time in 4 years, Kawaihao Church has to restore headstones that were toppled over.

The church said 19 grave markers were pushed down, and some were broken off their foundation.

HPD has opened an investigation.

The church says the incident was caught on camera, and the suspect appears to be a woman, but the video has not yet been released.

Due to the weight of the gravestones, Church officials wonder how

“You know, we’re, we’re saddened by it, unfortunately, takes superhuman strength to move those stones. So it’s gonna be probably chronic. Someone who, obviously, substance abuse of some kind, because it really takes superhuman strength to do that,” Brickwood Galuteria of Kawaiahao Church said.

In 2019, about 27 gravestones were toppled or damaged.

Police have opened a second-degree criminal property damage and desecration.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.