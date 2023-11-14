HI Now Daily
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands amid increased fire risk

Authorities estimate a blaze on Hawaii Island has burned more than 25,000 acres.
Authorities estimate a blaze on Hawaii Island has burned more than 25,000 acres.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a red flag warning for all leeward areas of the island chain.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasts call for east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Relative humidity levels are expected to drop to near 40% during the afternoon hours Monday.

The red flag warning does not predict where and when new fires will start. However, the strong winds and low humidity, coupled with dry brush due to drought conditions, will contribute to extreme fire behavior, and any fires that do start will spread rapidly.

Despite the scattered showers forecast for the islands, leeward areas still remain fairly dry.

A wind advisory also remains in effect for parts of Maui and Hawaii counties.

Officials urge the public to delay all outdoor activities that include open flames, including outdoor cooking, welding and grinding during the time.

The Weather Service and your HNN First Alert Weather Team say you should avoid outdoor burning due to the red flag warning. It is recommended that any activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed until after the winds die down.

For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization by clicking here.

