HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.(Allisonnik / Wikipedia | Allisonnik / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:09 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pop singer P!nk is giving away thousands of banned books.

She is scheduled to play shows this week in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, where she plans to give away about 2,000 banned titles to fans.

Those works include “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have removed books, also the most in the nation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly stabbing at State Hospital in Kaneohe; HPD investigating
Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions
HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers

Latest News

Authorities estimate a blaze on Hawaii Island has burned more than 25,000 acres.
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands amid increased fire risk
FILE - Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico are met with concertina wire along the...
Illegal border crossings into the US drop in October after a 3-month streak of increases
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares
President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on climate change at the White House on Tuesday....
LIVE: Biden discusses administration's response to climate change