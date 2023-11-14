Playing through pain: Help sought for Hawaii-born guitarist battling mysterious illness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shawn Ishimoto is an amazing guitarist. He’s blind and his playing style looks unorthodox with the guitar laying flat on his lap.

But in his hands, his method is very melodic. He’s been playing this way since he was a child and he picked up his dad’s guitar.

“At one point they saw me playing it and they were like, ‘Hey, that’s the wrong way.’ And I was like, ‘Too late, I already got comfortable.’ So that’s how that started. I had no concept how it was supposed to be held or anything like that,” he said.

Shawn is based in Las Vegas, but he was born in Hawaii. Before he moved to the mainland in 2011, many island artists tapped into his talent.

“Before I left Hawaii I probably worked with, at some point or another, about 95 percent of people that were doing music at the time,” he said.

He is now 45, and he is still busy with performances and recording sessions. In his free time, he fills his TikTok channel with performance videos for a growing online audience.

But he’s also living in almost constant physical pain.

“You know how they say in the hospital, on a scale of 1 to 10, is it a 10? I say, it’s a constant 10, but occasionally it will jump to a 30. It’s just quick jabs,” he said.

It started a couple of years ago as a dull ache in a shoulder blade that grew more intense and then spread to his rib cage.

It can be so uncomfortable at times that he can’t move. But tests have come back negative and physicians have not been able to determine what’s causing the pain.

“I was given nerve pain medication when I was seeing this doctor. She thinks it might be some sort of neuropathy related thing. We’re still trying to experiment with that,” he said.

The medication he needs to control the condition is very expensive, and his health insurance doesn’t cover all of the cost, so close friends formed a crowdfunding campaign through GoFundMe. The organizers call it Giving Aloha: For Shawn Ishimoto.

“I definitely would like to thank them first. And then to all the people that were kind enough to contribute, I definitely appreciate it,” he said. “It’s touching to know that people would think enough of me to do something like that.”

Shawn has found spiritual and emotional support at a small church he attends and helps with the music ministry. Despite the health challenges, he insists that life is good.

“I’m just trying to go day by day. I think that’s all I can do at this point, day by day,” he said.

After Shawn moved away from Hawaii, he tried branching out beyond music for a change of pace. But it always came back to what he was born to do even though nowadays that means playing through the pain.

