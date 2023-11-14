HI Now Daily
Officers cite 5 men over sheep poaching on Hawaii Island

State conservation officers recovered 16 live sheep from suspected poachers on Hawaii Island...
State conservation officers recovered 16 live sheep from suspected poachers on Hawaii Island last week, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State conservation officers recovered 16 live sheep from suspected poachers on Hawaii Island last week, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

DLNR said officers caught two 18-year-olds with three sheep in their truck last Thursday at 4:30 a.m. near the Pohakuloa Military Training Area.

Less than an hour later, officers caught three older men with 13 sheep in their truck.

Authorities said it did not appear the two groups were working together.

The sheep were freed and returned to the wild.

DLNR used its new ticket-writing system to cite the men and avoid going to court.

Officials said four of the offenders were find $350, while one was fined $850.

