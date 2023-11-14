HI Now Daily
Deadly stabbing at State Hospital in Kaneohe; HPD investigating

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Kaneohe Monday evening, Honolulu EMS officials said.

EMS officials say the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Keaahala Road at the State Hospital in Kaneohe.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement of a patient who was stabbed multiple times, according to officials.

Officials say the second patient was uninjured but was transported for evaluation.

This story may be updated.

