Deadly stabbing at State Hospital in Kaneohe; HPD investigating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Kaneohe Monday evening, Honolulu EMS officials said.

EMS officials say the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Keaahala Road at the State Hospital in Kaneohe.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement of a patient who was stabbed multiple times, according to officials.

Officials say the second patient was uninjured but was transported for evaluation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.