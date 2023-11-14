Grammy award-winning artist Janet Jackson to return to Honolulu for 2 shows next spring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, Hawaii: Five-time GRAMMY award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour to the Aloha state next spring!

This will be the first time Jackson is back in the islands since 2019.

The international superstar is anticipating exuberant dance parties on two amazing nights: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

She’ll perform over 35 of her back-to-back hits, giving you a blast to the past.

A weeklong presale for Hawaii residents begins this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com until Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. No password is required for the presale event and only up to eight tickets may be purchased by one patron.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Concert organizers said if fans want to go to the show and money is tight, Ticketmaster has a program called “buy now, pay later” where you can pay in four installments over 6 to 12 months. The final cost of each ticket will be reflected during browsing.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the People’s Fund of Maui, which has been providing direct financial assistance to Maui community members experiencing devastating losses from the Aug. 8 fires.

