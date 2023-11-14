HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island

First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island
First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A WIND ADVISORY remains posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. Gusty trade winds will drive a front down the island chain through early Tuesday, bringing a period of gusty winds and increased showers, especially windward. A cool and relatively dry air mass will move over the islands by Tuesday afternoon. Breezy conditions Wednesday will give way to diminishing trades and warmer conditions toward the end of the week. Winds will turn to the south ahead of a front on Saturday. The front is expected to arrive on Sunday, potentially bringing showers to leeward areas.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will steadily rise overnight, then remain up into the second half of the week. Heights are expected to exceed the High Surf Advisory criteria for east facing shores beginning later tonight into Tuesday, which should hold into Thursday. A significant N swell is possible late Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly stabbing at State Hospital in Kaneohe; HPD investigating
Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions
HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory posted for parts of the state
First Alert Forecast: Small window for elevated fire danger as wind speeds increase Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds trigger a wind advisory for parts of the state
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 13, 2023
Trade wind weather today, approaching front with strong winds Monday/Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds are in the forecast as a weak cold front approaches the island chain
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island