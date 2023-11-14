First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory remains posted for parts of Maui County and Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A WIND ADVISORY remains posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. Gusty trade winds will drive a front down the island chain through early Tuesday, bringing a period of gusty winds and increased showers, especially windward. A cool and relatively dry air mass will move over the islands by Tuesday afternoon. Breezy conditions Wednesday will give way to diminishing trades and warmer conditions toward the end of the week. Winds will turn to the south ahead of a front on Saturday. The front is expected to arrive on Sunday, potentially bringing showers to leeward areas.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will steadily rise overnight, then remain up into the second half of the week. Heights are expected to exceed the High Surf Advisory criteria for east facing shores beginning later tonight into Tuesday, which should hold into Thursday. A significant N swell is possible late Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.