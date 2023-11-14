Brush fire at Pohakuloa Training Area picking up with high wind

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire crews continue battling a brush fire at the Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island, the Hawaii Police Department said Monday.

Officials say high winds are reinvigorating the smoldering fire that started on Nov 10.

It is estimated that 120 acres have been scorched with the fire at 50% containment, said officials.

Fire officials say the fire is traveling westward toward Pu’u Kee Kee.

PTA and County firefighters are on the scene to prevent the fire from moving out of PTA, said officials.

Officials said PTA Public Works bulldozers and water tanks are creating fire breaks, and army helicopters are conducting bucket drops.

There is no danger to the surrounding communities, said officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

