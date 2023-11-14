HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Brush fire at Pohakuloa Training Area picking up with high wind

Fire at Pohakuloa Training area 50% contained
Fire at Pohakuloa Training area 50% contained(U.S. Army Garrison)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire crews continue battling a brush fire at the Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island, the Hawaii Police Department said Monday.

Officials say high winds are reinvigorating the smoldering fire that started on Nov 10.

It is estimated that 120 acres have been scorched with the fire at 50% containment, said officials.

Fire officials say the fire is traveling westward toward Pu’u Kee Kee.

PTA and County firefighters are on the scene to prevent the fire from moving out of PTA, said officials.

Officials said PTA Public Works bulldozers and water tanks are creating fire breaks, and army helicopters are conducting bucket drops.

There is no danger to the surrounding communities, said officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Latest News

Maui firefighters battled a brush fire on Monday afternoon that forced the closure of Maui...
Maui highway reopens following brush fire threat
Hawaii County first responders now have more rescue vehicles to help replenish their aging...
Used rescue vehicles from Honolulu helping to replenish Big Island fleet
Hawaii County Fire and EMS
Used rescue vehicles from Honolulu helping to replenish Big Island fleet
Man, 29, dead following stabbing in Kaneohe
Man, 29, dead following stabbing in Kaneohe
Woman, 33, dies of injuries following crash in South Kona
Woman, 33, dead following crash in South Kona