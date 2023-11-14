Efforts underway to ‘re-green Lahaina’ by salvaging plants that survived wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to the extensive property cleanup, there’s an effort underway to salvage remaining trees and plants that survived the wildfires, and bring greenery back to Lahaina.

Green against so much gray — some trees and plants did make it through the fires and are finally getting the attention they haven’t had for weeks.

Filling up to 1500 gallons at once, re-growing those plants and trees is the goal of nonprofit ReGreen Lahaina.

“The purpose of this is to be used in Lahaina and used as a mobile beacon of hope,” says Kai McPhee.

McPhee also brought in other survivors to help water plants as a form of healing. He’s brought in teachers to water plants at the site of a burned school and neighbors to water trees still living on their own properties.

“I can take more members of our community into our town so that they can get access to this whole process of healing,” he explained.

Healing is the first step for the severely damaged plants — and the beloved town.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.