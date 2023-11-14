HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Efforts underway to ‘re-green Lahaina’ by salvaging plants that survived wildfires

"Right now what we're doing is just trying to save the trees."
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to the extensive property cleanup, there’s an effort underway to salvage remaining trees and plants that survived the wildfires, and bring greenery back to Lahaina.

Green against so much gray — some trees and plants did make it through the fires and are finally getting the attention they haven’t had for weeks.

Filling up to 1500 gallons at once, re-growing those plants and trees is the goal of nonprofit ReGreen Lahaina.

“The purpose of this is to be used in Lahaina and used as a mobile beacon of hope,” says Kai McPhee.

McPhee also brought in other survivors to help water plants as a form of healing. He’s brought in teachers to water plants at the site of a burned school and neighbors to water trees still living on their own properties.

“I can take more members of our community into our town so that they can get access to this whole process of healing,” he explained.

Healing is the first step for the severely damaged plants — and the beloved town.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions
HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Shawn Ishimoto is an amazing guitarist. He’s blind and his playing style looks unorthodox with...
Playing through pain: Help sought for Hawaii-born guitarist battling mysterious illness

Latest News

Janet Jackson press photo
Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson to return to Honolulu for 2 shows next spring
Water safety advocates seek exception to commercial ban on North Shore
Water safety advocates seek exception to commercial ban on North Shore
(Image: Richard Pechner)
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas statewide amid increased fire risk
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kalihi