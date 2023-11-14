DOD announces new Red Hill task force charged with overseeing facility’s closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Defense has created a new task force charged with coming up with a road map for closing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

A 2021 leak at the facility tainted the Navy’s water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and sickened thousands of people.

In a news release on Tuesday morning, officials said the Closure Task Force for Red Hill will be led by Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii.

The Joint Task Force-Red Hill, commanded by Vice Adm. John Wade, is now overseeing the effort to empty the Red Hill facility of more than 100 million gallons of fuel.

After gravity defueling is completed in January, there will be 64,000 gallons of residual fuel left.

The Pentagon says the joint task foce will be responsible for pumping out 60,000 gallons of the remaining fuel by March. The closure task force will then be responsible for taking out the remaining 4,000 by “destructive” means, including removing pipelines and drilling.

The closure task force would also have to remove 28,000 gallons of sludge.

“Joint Task Force-Red Hill and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill will conduct a tightly-coordinated transition of command-and-control responsibilities to ensure seamless continuity,” said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy Installations, and Environment Brendan Owens, in a news release. He continued: “Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill will deliver on Secretary Austin’s commitment to permanently close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.”

