Brush fire in Kihei fully contained, but road closures remain in effect

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in South Kihei.
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in South Kihei.(Jess Johnson)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire that was burning in Kihei on Tuesday afternoon has been contained, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency officials.

MEMA sent an alert around 12:45 p.m. about the fire, urging people to avoid the area and drive in the opposite direction. The brush fire was 100% contained by 1 p.m.

South Kihei Road, from Ili Ili Road to Kaiau Place, is still closed in the southbound direction.

Officials said the Kihei community center is open as a refuge site to escape the smoke.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Viewer photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed smoke billowing in the area.

A red flag warning is in effect for all leeward areas of the island chain as strong winds and low humidity increase fire risk.

This story will be updated.

