BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in Kalihi Tuesday morning, officials said.

The break is on Kalihi Street between Anuu Place and Nalanieha Street.

Kalihi Street remains closed in both directions as repairs are ongoing. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Approximately 12 homes may be impacted during the repairs.

No timeline yet of when repairs will be completed.

