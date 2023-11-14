Brush fire forces closure of Maui highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Veterans Highway is closed from N. Kihei Road to Hansen Road due to a brush fire, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA officials said no evacuation notices have been made at this time.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area.

So far, no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

