Court battle underway as Red Hill families accuse Navy leaders of destroying evidence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge heard arguments Monday in Honolulu on legal claims that Navy leaders lied and destroyed cellphone evidence after the Red Hill fuel leaks.

The government insists that’s not true.

The plaintiffs in a Red Hill lawsuit claim that the Navy destroyed cellphone evidence and then lied about it. The government says it did its best to provide as much evidence as possible.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say they’re looking for any text messages sent between Capt. Erik Spitzer, then-base commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and Capt. James Gordie Meyer, who was previously commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

“They absolutely lied. They lied at their deposition because they said they didn’t use text message to text substantively. They said they didn’t text substantively and then the government produces hundreds of substantive texts,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Kristina Baehr.

In 2021, when military families started complaining of illnesses and fuel smells from the water, Spitzer emailed that “there are no immediate indications that the water is not safe.”

In court documents, the government says Spitzer’s phone was wiped as part of a change in command while Meyer’s phone was wiped as part of a hard software reset. “It indicates there’s an intent to deprive of information on those phones,” said plaintiffs’ attorney James Baehr.

Rosemary Yogiaveetil, with the U.S. Department of Justice, said Meyer rarely texted with Spitzer and if they did it was part of a text chain.

She also said the government made reasonable efforts to provide evidence, including 2,000 of pages curative discovery and tens of thousands of documents.

It’s part of 862 individuals who are part of the litigation. Trial is set for April.

