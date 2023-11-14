HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A 55-foot pine from Waialua will be this year’s holiday tree at Honolulu City Lights

City crews on Monday harvested a 55-foot tree from Oahu’s North Shore for this year’s Honolulu...
City crews on Monday harvested a 55-foot tree from Oahu’s North Shore for this year’s Honolulu City Lights celebration.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews on Monday harvested a 55-foot tree from Oahu’s North Shore for this year’s Honolulu City Lights celebration.

It’s a Cook Pine tree donated by Waialua’s North Shore Stables.

The tree will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration returning to the grounds of Honolulu Hale this year.

‘Tis the season to be jolly: Honolulu City Lights is right around the corner

“So we looked for a tree that’s first of all straight and needs to be able to have the harness around it for the decorations. We look for one that has really good amount of branches, good foliage, so that it can kind of fill out that area, and also one where we can access it,” said Nate Serota, of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The city said opening night festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are set for Dec. 2.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Latest News

The Honolulu Police Department is urging drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant on Oahu’s...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Brush fire closes Maui Veterans Highway at North Kihei Road; no evacuations ordered
Brush fire closes Maui Veterans Highway at North Kihei Road; no evacuations ordered
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions