A 55-foot pine from Waialua will be this year’s holiday tree at Honolulu City Lights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews on Monday harvested a 55-foot tree from Oahu’s North Shore for this year’s Honolulu City Lights celebration.

It’s a Cook Pine tree donated by Waialua’s North Shore Stables.

The tree will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration returning to the grounds of Honolulu Hale this year.

“So we looked for a tree that’s first of all straight and needs to be able to have the harness around it for the decorations. We look for one that has really good amount of branches, good foliage, so that it can kind of fill out that area, and also one where we can access it,” said Nate Serota, of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The city said opening night festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are set for Dec. 2.

