3 people seriously injured in Windward car crash

3 people seriously injured in Windward car crash
3 people seriously injured in Windward car crash(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are in serious condition after a car crash in the Punaluu area Monday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

Honolulu EMS officials say the incident occurred on Kamehameha Highway around 4:16 p.m.

EMS officials treated two women, 40 and 33, as well as a 31-year-old man, all in serious condition.

Paramedics provided advanced trauma treatment to the patients at the scene.

Officials say the three were transported to a trauma hospital.

This is an ongoing story.

This story may be updated.

