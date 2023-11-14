HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIVE: 3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Following fatal crash, HPD urges drivers and pedestrians alike to look out for one another
Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.
Forecasters urge preparedness ahead of blustery conditions
HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers

Latest News

This image provided by CBS News shows reporter Catherine Herridge. In a case with potentially...
A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
The young travelers, many who had never been on an airplane, boarded a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX...
Southwest Airlines brings virtual field trip to life for first graders
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say
The airline recently hosted the teacher and her first grade class for a field trip at the...
Southwest Airlines brings virtual field trip to life for first graders
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Kalihi