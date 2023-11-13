HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

You can get paid to watch holiday movies

FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your favorite holiday tradition is grabbing a blanket, a hot drink and the television remote, this might be the job for you.

CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer to watch 25 movies in 25 days.

The chosen candidate has to keep track of each flick and rank them based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling and holiday cheer.

For their work, the Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 plus a year’s subscription to seven streaming services.

The best part is there is no list to stick to.

The winner gets to pick their favorite holiday movie whether that is a Hallmark rom-com, an animated classic or an action thriller like “Die Hard.”

CableTV.com is accepting applications on their website through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
A candlelight vigil was held in Kaakako last night for Ikaika Stone.
Candlelight vigil celebrates life of man fatally shot in Kakaako
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
The Honolulu-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway at the Wilson Tunnel remain shut down Friday...
One town-bound lane on Likelike Highway to reopen Monday amid tunnel repairs
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says