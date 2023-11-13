With wind advisory in effect, residents encouraged to take extra precautions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the winds expected to pick up this week, forecasters say it adds to the risk of dangerous fires.

Air and ground crews continue to battle the Mililani Mauka Wildfire.

On the Big Island, a brush fire was put out Saturday in Pohakuloa.

Strong winds could spark more fires as winds pick up Monday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Meteorologist Tim Birchard encourages residents across the state to take extra precautions.

“Anytime it’s really windy and the fuels are drying, the upward outdoor burning is not recommended or any sort of activities that might throw off sparks,” said Birchard.

Birchard said gusts are forecasted to be 50 to 55 miles per hour in the next few days, which has the potential to knock shingles off roofs and bring down tree branches.

“If people are thinking about hanging holiday decorations — may want to hold off on that,” said Birchard. “Wind gusts could cause some you know, minor damage or you know where it’s locally, really gusty could make it more difficult to drive if you’re driving a taller type vehicle that could cause you to swerve on the roadway.”

Natasha Hughes, Adoption Counselor for Aloha Ilio Rescue on the Big Island was heading out from a successful adoption event and was driving on the state highway in Keaau when a tree branch fell on her windshield.

Although it wasn’t windy, she too is encouraging others to be aware.

“I was just shaking like, you know, just glass just flew everywhere,” said Hughes. “The impact it had on our van is because the tree was so high, and it broke out from the very top.”

“There is a lot of Albizia trees on our island and the Albizia trees are very fragile and weak and they will fall over, and we’ve had dogs killed, our animals killed by them,” said Daylynn Kyles, President of Aloha Ilio Rescue. “So be careful, be vigilant make sure your trees are cut down.”

Kyles said the van is totaled and is a setback to their organization.

“We transport a lot of the community pets to their appointments, because a lot of people in the underprivileged communities are unable to take their pets in,” said Kyles. “So, we provide that service for them.”

“And we also deliver a lot of dog food to people in the homeless communities, so this is a big hit for us.”

On Oahu, a century old Kiawe tree fell Friday evening at Kapiolani park.

The city’s Urban Forestry crews removed 36 tons of wood over the weekend.

The city said it’s unclear what caused the trees to fall but they have crews on standby for any other large tree or branches that may come down due to high wind or any other circumstances.

