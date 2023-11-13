HI Now Daily
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers

This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week, celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce and laborers
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Apprenticeship Week runs from November 13-17 and state officials are working to raise awareness of resources aimed to strengthen Hawaii’s workforce.

Jade Butay, Director of the State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, and Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Administrator for DLIR’s Workforce Development Division, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to tell us how apprenticeships help address Hawaii’s labor shortage while providing high-paying career paths to residents.

DLIR is hosting three virtual informational events on Nov. 14, 16 and 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. For more information, visit labor.hawaii.gov/wdd.

“We’re excited to share with you annually, the nation celebrates apprenticeship programs and the value that it brings in advancing the economy, gender and racial equality,” Freitas said.

The program aims to help bridge the gap between employers and high quality jobs while supporting the underserved.

“The Apprenticeship program can create future ready workers for the state. It’s a high quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare the future workforce and individuals can obtain work experience,” Butay said.

Apprenticeship programs have been proven to help strengthen careers in developing countries like Germany and other European counties. Butay believes the apprenticeship program is a win/win for both employer and employees because it’s one of the most effective strategies.

From day one, apprentices earn family-sustaining wages from their employers, allowing them to survive and learn at the same time. As they learn and gain new skills, they earn wage increases.

The high cost of living in the state causes most people to have to pick between a job or program. The average starting wage after completing a Registered Apprenticeship program like electrician, plumber or carpenter can range above six figures and earn an average of $300,000.

