Mid-Pacific snags first DII State Championship, Kamehameha returns to the top of the mountain

Hawaii High School Girls Volleyball
Hawaii High School Girls Volleyball
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The energy inside the Cannon Activities Center at BYU Hawaii was through the roof Friday night as teams fought for State Championships.

The HHSAA Girls State Volleyball Championships saw Mid-Pacific Institute took on University Lab for the Division II crown while the Division one match saw another installment of Kamehameha Kapalama-Punahou.

In the DII, the Owls taking on University Lab and the Jr bows put up a massive fight.

They win the first set, but the Owls rally to win sets two and three, on the ropes University wins the fourth and forces sudden death.

In the end MPI pulls it out to win their first Koa head trophy.

In the DI, the sixth meeting this season between the Warriors and the Buff ‘N Blue.

It was fiery, after an exciting first set the Warriors take it, 25-23. Punahou took set two and Kamehameha took set three.

The Warriors trying to close it out and they do to claim their 24th Koa Head Trophy in program history.

The girls from the “Top of The Hill” are back on the top of the mountain.

