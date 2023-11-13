HI Now Daily
Man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker to walk away, police say

St. Louis circuit attorneys charged 37-year-old Romel S. Taylor, of St. Louis, with first-degree attempted robbery in the incident. He is also charged with felony robbery in two unrelated cases and is currently in custody without the possibility of bond, according to court documents.(Source: Gray News)
By Pat Pratt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:08 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man’s prayer resulted in an ax-wielding suspect walking away from an attempted carjacking in downtown St. Louis, said police in charging documents filed Saturday.

St. Louis circuit attorneys charged 37-year-old Romel S. Taylor of St. Louis with first-degree attempted robbery in the incident. He is also charged with felony robbery in two unrelated cases and is currently in custody without the possibility of bond, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, Taylor held a large ax up to the victim as he was exiting his vehicle Oct. 18. As he allegedly displayed the ax and told the victim to hand over the keys, the victim asked Taylor if he would pray with him.

The victim then began praying, which caused Taylor to walk away, according to charging documents.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video, KMOV reports.

Two days later, Taylor allegedly tried to hold up a Bank of America location. Prosecutors charged him Saturday in that case with first-degree robbery.

According to charging documents in the alleged bank robbery, bank staff said Taylor came into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money while gesturing as if he had a gun. The bank handed over more than $4,000 in cash.

Police said after circulating still photos of the alleged bank robbery from surveillance video, another officer was able to identify Taylor from a previous encounter.

Prosecutors have also charged Taylor in a carjacking Thursday. In that case, he faces counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

According to charging documents in that incident, the victim was outside his workplace and had opened his trunk when Taylor allegedly approached him with a knife and demanded the keys.

The victim handed over the keys, and Taylor fled in the vehicle, according to charging documents. Police said the victim, however, left his cellphone in the car. Officers were able to track the device, locate Taylor and take him into custody.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

