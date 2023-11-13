HI Now Daily
Mama Merce’s Kitchen Celebrates Waikele’s 30th Anniversary with Filipino Food

In honor of Filipino American Month and Waikele's 30th Anniversary we are celebrating with Mama Merce's Kitchen Food Truck with Filipino Food
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate Filipino American History, the Ewa Beach family behind local food business Mama Merce’s Kitchen shared their entrepreneurial success story on HNN’s Sunrise Weekends.

Edmund S. Laforga, Jr. and his wife Lorena run the food truck with the help of Laforga’s sister Princess Mae Sacayanan, a well-known social media influencer, and cousin Jorlie Pesca.

Laforga and Sacayanan also happen to be the sibling of social media star Bretman Rock.

In honor of Filipino American Month and Waikele's Centers 30th Anniversary we are celebrating with Mama Merce's Kitchen Food Truck with Filipino Food

They showcased the Bretman special (bicol express and chicken adobo), Princess special (pork belly roll and fried chicken), Mama Merce’s special (pinakbet and lechon kawali) and the Chef’s Choice (beef steak and dinuguan).

Laforga started Mama Merce’s Kitchen in 2019, transitioning from working in construction to cooking. He would cook his own lunch and bring it to work where his co-workers would try it.

Laforga said that it was struggle to get to this point, but with the help of family, he’s been able to keep his dream alive and continue cooking his Filipino food inspired by his mother’s recipes.

In honor of Filipino American Month and Waikele's Centers 30th Anniversary we are celebrating with Mama Merce's Kitchen Food Truck with Filipino Food

Edmund is the older brother of Bretman Rock Sacayanan and sister of Princess Mae Sacayanan, who are huge influencers among social media and the Filipino community.

Each special is named for a family member’s favorite Filipino dishes.

They are originally from Cagayan, Philippines, and live in Ewa Beach. They are huge supporters of entrepreneurship.

The food truck currently does catering and events.

In honor of Filipino American Month and Waikele's Centers 30th Anniversary we are celebrating with Mama Merce's Kitchen Food Truck with Filipino Food

On Nov. 17, Mama Merce’s Kitchen will be one of many vendors at Waikele Center to mark its 30th anniversary.

The truck will also have a Black Friday event on Nov. 24 from 4-8 p.m.

To contact them or follow their journey, visit Mama Merce’s Kitchen on Instagram.

For orders, call (808) 382-4369 or mamamerceskitchen@gmail.com.

