HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl at the Waipio Costco.
Police officials say the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sources say the girl was outside the store, waiting for her mom when someone allegedly knocked on the window of their vehicle.
Sources say the girl unlocked the door, and a man attempted to grab her.
He reportedly ran off — when she fought back, said sources.
Honolulu police have not released a description of the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
