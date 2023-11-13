HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl at the Waipio Costco.

Police officials say the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sources say the girl was outside the store, waiting for her mom when someone allegedly knocked on the window of their vehicle.

Sources say the girl unlocked the door, and a man attempted to grab her.

He reportedly ran off — when she fought back, said sources.

Honolulu police have not released a description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.