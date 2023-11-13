HI Now Daily
Honolulu police investigating after body discovered in McCully canal

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in a canal in the McCully area on Sunday.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to an area around Citron Street near Kalakaua Avenue.

Crews retrieved the body of the 44-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says the body showed no suspicious injuries.

This story may be updated.

