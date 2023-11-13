‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: HHSAA opening rounds produce electrifying match ups

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 HHSAA Championships opened their playoffs this weekend and the match ups didn’t disappoint.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

HHSAA Division II: Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha Hawaii

Friday night lights in town, Roosevelt hosting Kamehameha Hawaii.

The Rough Riders got points on the board immediately -- 89 yard kick off return to the end zone.

With an extra 3, Roosevelt would take a 10-0 lead into the half.

The Warriors found their stride in the second half, two rushing touchdowns from Xavier Hoopai, but a late 78 yard TD — Ioane Kamano to Jahsiah Souza Armstead — would seal it.

Rough Riders punch their ticket to Kauai, final Score 19-14.

HHSAA Division II: Pac-5 vs. Kaimuki

Pac-5 dominated Kaimuki to notch their first win in the HHSAA tournament — a 32-7 rout of the Bull Dogs.

Wolf Pack running back Seth Miller was the bell cow with three rushing touchdowns.

Pac-5 heads to the Valley Isle to face Kamehameha Maui.

HHSAA Division I: Damien vs. Farrington

Out on the East Side, Farrington took on Damien in a ‘War for Waiakamilo’.

It would be a complete game for the Governors, on offense they scored four total touchdowns..

Running back Sitani Mikaele rushed for 205 yards and on defense Everest Rodriguez snatched 2 picks.

Farrington moves on, final score 48-26.

HHSAA Division I: Lahainaluna vs. Kapa’a

On the Valley Isle, a heart pumping match up in the DI as Lahainaluna took on Kapa’a.

Both teams going point for point to take a 14 all score into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, it was still back and fourth, Warriors tie it with under 6 minutes to play, then the Lunas respond to take back the lead.

With 46 ticks left, Kapa’a’s Kapono Na-O scores and converts the 2-point conversion to take the lead for good, final score 29-28.

This was Kapa’a’s first post season win since moving to DI.

Here’s a look at the updated HHSAA Playoff Brackets:

Open Division

Division I

Division II

