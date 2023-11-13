Graffiti and street art find home in Gangway Gallery in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new gallery and shop in Kakaako is inviting the community to learn about and celebrate graffiti and other forms of street art.

Nicky “Melon” Munoz and Jessico “Kyro” Serrano joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the new space at 547 Halekauwila St. near Restaurant Row.

The two have been drawing graffiti since they were 12 in the early 1990s in their native Chicago and Bay Area and say the streets have been a place of life learning. After meeting in Hawaii and participating in Hawaii Walls (formerly known as PowWow) community mural projects for several years, they decided to open Gangway Gallery to support the street art community in Hawaii.

The multipurpose space showcases and sells street art from creatives across the islands and on the continent, sells specialty art supplies, and promotes the culture and value of street art.

Enthusiasts say the space also supports creative talents who aren’t always recognized in the mainstream outlets and museums.

Among the local artists being showcased in the current exhibit: Jasper Wong, Kamea Hadar, Katch, Jack Soren, Melon, and Lucky Olelo. From the continent, you can view art from Persue, Sam Rodrigues, Trav and KC Ortiz. Art pieces average about $500-600.

The owners explain the meaning of the galley’s name: In Chicago, gangways were a “secret safe place” for Munoz to meet up and hang out with friends. In the Navy, he learned that “gangway” was a command meaning “clear the way.” By definition, a gangway is “a platform or walkway providing a passage,” which is what they hope Gangway Gallery does for the street art community.

The gallery is open Wed-Sun from 12-5 p.m. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 808-379-0779.

