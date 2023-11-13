HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds trigger a wind advisory for parts of the state

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will push showers mainly across windward areas today. Strengthening northeasterly winds will push a front down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, bringing a period of increased clouds and showers. A cool and relatively dry air mass will move over the islands after the front passes. Strong winds and a dry air mass will combine to increase potential for hazardous fire weather. Expect gradually diminishing trade winds and warmer conditions by the end of the week.

Strengthening trades, coinciding with a large, short period northeast (040 degrees) swell will likely push east shore surf to High Surf Advisory levels. A small, medium-period northwest swell will hold through Monday. A small, long-period south swell could boost south shore surf from Thursday night through Friday.

