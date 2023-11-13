HI Now Daily
Families of dementia patients affected by Maui fires can apply for $2,500 grant

Currently, nearly 100,000 kupuna and others in Hawaii are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, or another form of dementia.(WECT)
By Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s Hawaii chapter is helping Maui caregivers and families taking care of alzheimer and dementia patients with a special grant program.

Called Maui Caregiver Financial Relief, it provides financial assistance to those who were affected by the Maui fires.

Those who apply and are accepted will receive a $2,500 stipend to help with caregiving services, including paying for facilities, caregivers or other resources like food and clothing.

Lj Duenas, executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii, says the goal is to provide as much relief as possible although $2,500 may still still not be enough.

“There may be professional caregivers that offered services in their home or at an another assisted living facility in the area that is no longer able to provide those services,” Duenas said.

Duenas explained that this relief is only temporary and encourages the state to do more.

“This is not a permanent fix, it’s a band-aid solution. In terms of long term, we need to think about how the state or the county is gonna be able to provide support for these families that also provide care for a loved one with alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.” Duenas said.

To apply, call 808-270-7774 or visit alz.org/hawaii. There’s no deadline for applying, but resources are limited so folks are urged to apply early.

They also have in-person and online counseling and other resources.

