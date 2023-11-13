HI Now Daily
Elderly pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Kalihi

Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and Kuakini street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 80-year-old female pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by vehicle in the Kalihi area Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Alaneo Street and N. School Street.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the victim who suffered an injury to her head after she was hit by the vehicle.

She was taken the hospital in critical condition.

Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions between N. School Street and Kuakini Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, expect delays and use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

