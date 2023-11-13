HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building

A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground-level windows and glass doors.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
A candlelight vigil was held in Kaakako last night for Ikaika Stone.
Candlelight vigil celebrates life of man fatally shot in Kakaako
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Latest News

Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.
McDonald’s announces collab with Crocs
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in a canal in the McCully area on...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 13, 2023)