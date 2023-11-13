HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Drake announces 2024 arena tour with J. Cole

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Drake is hitting the road this winter with J. Cole for the “It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?”, Live Nation announced Monday.

The tour will stop in 18 cities nationwide, with some cities getting two shows on back-to-back nights.

The tour will kick off with back-to-back shows in Denver on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, and it will end in Birmingham on March 27.

The tour is an extension of Drake’s 2023 “It’s All a Blur” Tour, in which he played 50 sold-out arena shows.

Presale tickets for Cash App cardholders will start Nov. 15. The general on-sale starts Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time on Drake’s website here.

For more information on the Cash App presale, visit app/exclusives/drake-presale.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

Thu., Jan. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (rescheduled date)

Fri., Jan. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon., Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu., Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon., Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (rescheduled date)

Tue., Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri., Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed., Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (rescheduled date)

Thu., Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (rescheduled date)

Mon., Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri., Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue., Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (rescheduled date)

Wed., Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat., Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue., Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat., March 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue., March 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun., March 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu., March 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (without J. Cole)

Mon., March 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (without J. Cole)

Sat., March 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (without J. Cole)

Wed., March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC (without J. Cole)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
HPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
This week is Hawaii Apprenticeship Week celebrating the next generation of Hawaii's workforce...
State apprenticeship program trains workers in high-paying, high demand careers
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a...
Nearly two dozen toddlers sickened by lead linked to tainted applesauce pouches, CDC says
Police have shut down a portion of Alaneo Street in both directions, between N. School St and...
Elderly pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle
House Republicans are pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government as Congress barrels...
House GOP pursuing two-step plan to avert government shutdown
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Midday Newscast: House lawmakers debate government funding as shutdown looms
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia