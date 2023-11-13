20-year-old man seriously injured after plowing into a tree in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured after plowing into a tree in Mililani overnight, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Meheula Parkway.

Officials say the man crashed into a tree and got pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle and used specialized hydraulic equipment to free the driver.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated and transported the patient to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the single-vehicle crash.

This story will be updated.

