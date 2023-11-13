HI Now Daily
20-year-old man seriously injured after plowing into a tree in Mililani

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated and transported the patient to the hospital in serious condition.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated and transported the patient to the hospital in serious condition.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured after plowing into a tree in Mililani overnight, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Meheula Parkway.

Officials say the man crashed into a tree and got pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle and used specialized hydraulic equipment to free the driver.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated and transported the patient to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the single-vehicle crash.

This story will be updated.

