Woman, 33, dies of injuries following crash in South Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman, 33, died in a single-vehicle crash in South Kona on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

Hawaii Island police said the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 11), south of the 84-mile marker in South Kona near Manuka State Park.

Officials said a silver 2011 Mazda CX-9 was traveling south on the highway when it ran off the right (makai) shoulder, went down a 20-foot embankment, rolled over, and caught on fire.

Responding Hawaii Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze when a female body was located within the vehicle.

Officials say the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m.

Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing her seat belt.

She has not been positively identified, pending the notification of next of kin.

The Area II, Traffic Enforcement Unit, has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

