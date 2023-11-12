HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman, 33, dies of injuries following crash in South Kona

Woman, 33, dies of injuries following crash in South Kona
Woman, 33, dies of injuries following crash in South Kona(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman, 33, died in a single-vehicle crash in South Kona on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

Hawaii Island police said the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 11), south of the 84-mile marker in South Kona near Manuka State Park.

Officials said a silver 2011 Mazda CX-9 was traveling south on the highway when it ran off the right (makai) shoulder, went down a 20-foot embankment, rolled over, and caught on fire.

Responding Hawaii Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze when a female body was located within the vehicle.

Officials say the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m.

Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing her seat belt.

She has not been positively identified, pending the notification of next of kin.

The Area II, Traffic Enforcement Unit, has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.
HPD: Suspect attempted to abduct child waiting in car at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
Man in critical condition after crashing into car while on an e-bike in McCully
Electric bicycle rider in critical condition after crashing into car in McCully

Latest News

Immediately after the August wildfires devastated Maui, longtime surfboard shaper and Valley...
Hawaii’s ocean community steps up for Maui wildfire survivors rebuilding their lives
HNN Weather File Image
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island
Maui lifts restrictions for 2 more burn zone areas, giving residents green light to return
Maui lifts restrictions for 2 more burn zone areas, giving residents green light to return
From top chefs to musicians, different industries have answered the call for help in the wake...
Hawaii’s ocean community steps up for Maui wildfire survivors rebuilding their lives