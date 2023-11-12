HI Now Daily
Trade wind weather today, approaching front with strong winds Monday/Tuesday

Strong winds 20-30mph with stronger gusts possible
Breezy today; By tomorrow early evening, Advisory-strength winds possible behind cold front. Risk of fire danger with windy and dry conditions.
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Breezy trade wind weather today and most of tomorrow. Cold front approaching Monday pm that will bring more wind with significant rainfall for leeward sides not expected. With the dry air mass and strong winds, there is the potential for an increased risk of fire danger. There is some uncertainty as to how dry it will be after front passes. High Pressure will weaken NE of the islands on Thursday and Friday. Another front could pass thru the islands going into next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: A small northwest swells will build in today across north and west facing shores and hold through Monday with no significant swells are expected until late Friday. East facing shores will remain choppy with a large swell will likely to bring High Surf Advisory levels waves late Monday through Wednesday. Small background south swell energy is expected through middle of next week. A small south swell could boost south shore surf up from Thursday night through Friday.

