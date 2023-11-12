HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Jillian Ludwig’s name. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A GoFundMe created for a Belmont student who was shot while walking in a park near campus has reached more than $100,000 in raised funds.

WSMV reported 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was hit in the head by a stray bullet while walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7.

Her family said she died the next day.

Police took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody and charged him in connection to the shooting.

Ludwig played bass in a local band and majored in music business at Belmont.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Ludwig’s name.

Ludwig loved to give back to her community, according to WSMV, and started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Ludwig would play at events back home, and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.
HPD: Suspect attempted to abduct child waiting in car at Costco
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
Man in critical condition after crashing into car while on an e-bike in McCully
Electric bicycle rider in critical condition after crashing into car in McCully

Latest News

A family in Hilo is spending Veteran’s Day carrying on a tradition that started over three...
Hilo family continues Veteran’s Day tradition spanning over 35 years
Immediately after the August wildfires devastated Maui, longtime surfboard shaper and Valley...
Hawaii’s ocean community steps up for Maui wildfire survivors rebuilding their lives
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Oahu’s fragile rainforest faces new threat as Mililani Mauka wildfire scorches native ecosystems
Waikele's Center
Mama Merce’s Kitchen Celebrates Waikele’s 30th Anniversary with Filipino Food
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee