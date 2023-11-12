Maui lifts restrictions for 2 more burn zone areas, giving residents green light to return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced this week that more Lahaina residents will be allowed inside the burn zone on Monday.

Zones 8C and 9C will be opened; those zones include everything along Lahainaluna Road between Aki and Kuhua Streets.

Head to mauirecovers.org for a full map of where restrictions are being lifted.

Vehicle passes are required for the first 2 days of re-entry for a zone.

The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Property Tax Records : Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership.

Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawaii Driver’s License: A valid Hawaii driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card, Tax records or financial statements, Voter registration or court documents, Vehicle registration form, Employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks)

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

