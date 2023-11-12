HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Local veteran-owned family restaurant Mojitos Cafe celebrates Veterans Day

Joining us this morning are Peggy Strauss and Evelyn Beckwith, Owners of Mojito cafe
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In honor of Veterans Day and Military Family Month, we’re celebrating a local veteran-owned small business that gives back to our military community and showcasing Latin American cuisine.

Peggy Strauss and Evelyn Beckwith, owners of Mojitos Cafe in Kailua, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to tell us their origin story and cook up four special dishes.

“We are close to Kaneohe base where a lot of our customers are in the military and support our food,” Strauss said.

  • Beef Empanadas - made without glucose/flour
  • Fish Ceviche - marinated in vinegar, salt, and other spices
  • Bandeja Paisa - a traditional Colombian hangover plate
  • Arroz Con Leche- traditional Latin American dessert

Strauss and Beckwith who are best friends started Mojito Café in Hawaii after the loss of Strauss’s brother. They wanted to remember his legacy and his contributions while showing Latin American culture and cuisine.

They started from the ground up building their restaurant while their husbands were deployed and have been in business for about a year.

Strauss wants people to know there’s more than Mexican food when it comes Latin American cuisine. There’s Colombian, Salvadorian, Peruvian and other regional locations that contribute to Mojitos Café.

“Everything is cooked daily, it’s a little bit different from Mexican food as we do use a lot herbs and fresh natural ingredients” said Beckwith.

Her husband James, retired from the U.S. Navy, also helped to design the menus while deployed and continues to support both women entrepreneurs.

Some fun events include salsa dancing, Aloha Taco Tuesdays and Aloha Paint and Mojito Sip.

The restaurant also has a mojito bar where all drinks are handmade.

Mojitos Cafe is located on 306 Kuulei Rd, Kailua and is open from Wednesday through Sunday.

Lunch hours: 11:30am - 2:00pm

Dinner hours: 4:00pm - 9:00pm

For more information visit mojitocafehi.com/bar.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.
HPD: Suspect attempted to abduct child waiting in car at Costco
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Man in critical condition after crashing into car while on an e-bike in McCully
Electric bicycle rider in critical condition after crashing into car in McCully

Latest News

Say goodbye to the “Trump International Hotel” in Waikiki.
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Celebrate Tongan culture and its youth today at the Tonga National Day Festival in the West...
Celebrate Tongan culture at Annual Tonga National Day Festival
DHS grants extension for SNAP Hot Food Program
DHS grants extension for SNAP Hot Food Program
Maui relief D-SNAP benefits
Disaster SNAP program to be available for families impacted by Maui wildfires