Local veteran-owned family restaurant Mojitos Cafe celebrates Veterans Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In honor of Veterans Day and Military Family Month, we’re celebrating a local veteran-owned small business that gives back to our military community and showcasing Latin American cuisine.

Peggy Strauss and Evelyn Beckwith, owners of Mojitos Cafe in Kailua, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to tell us their origin story and cook up four special dishes.

“We are close to Kaneohe base where a lot of our customers are in the military and support our food,” Strauss said.

Beef Empanadas - made without glucose/flour

Fish Ceviche - marinated in vinegar, salt, and other spices

Bandeja Paisa - a traditional Colombian hangover plate

Arroz Con Leche- traditional Latin American dessert

Strauss and Beckwith who are best friends started Mojito Café in Hawaii after the loss of Strauss’s brother. They wanted to remember his legacy and his contributions while showing Latin American culture and cuisine.

They started from the ground up building their restaurant while their husbands were deployed and have been in business for about a year.

Strauss wants people to know there’s more than Mexican food when it comes Latin American cuisine. There’s Colombian, Salvadorian, Peruvian and other regional locations that contribute to Mojitos Café.

“Everything is cooked daily, it’s a little bit different from Mexican food as we do use a lot herbs and fresh natural ingredients” said Beckwith.

Her husband James, retired from the U.S. Navy, also helped to design the menus while deployed and continues to support both women entrepreneurs.

Some fun events include salsa dancing, Aloha Taco Tuesdays and Aloha Paint and Mojito Sip.

The restaurant also has a mojito bar where all drinks are handmade.

Mojitos Cafe is located on 306 Kuulei Rd, Kailua and is open from Wednesday through Sunday.

Lunch hours: 11:30am - 2:00pm

Dinner hours: 4:00pm - 9:00pm

For more information visit mojitocafehi.com/bar.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.