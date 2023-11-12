HI Now Daily
Hawaii Alzheimer’s Association offers $2,500 grants to Maui fire-affected caregivers

A special grant is being offered by the Alzheimer's Association of Hawaii to caregivers affected by the Maui Fires.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special grant is being offered by the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii to caregivers affected by the Maui Fires.

Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers who were affected by the Maui Fires are getting a helping hand with a special financial program providing support and temporary relief.

“If they want to hire professional caregivers to come into the home, or if they want to send their families to an assisted living facility, or similar types of facilities, or if they want to hire someone, this could be another family member, it could be a friend that may be familiar with the family circumstance so that they can, you know,” LJ Duenas Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii said.

The grant will cover caregiving services up to $2,500 per family and other resources, including counseling services.

For those interested in applying, contact the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii at 808-270-7774 or visit their website here.

