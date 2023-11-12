HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades close out the weekend, but a front is on the way

Breezy trades for the weekend, with stronger winds and a front on the way
Breezy trades for the weekend, with stronger winds and a front on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Breezy trade winds are expected through the rest of the weekend with some brief windward showers. Changes will be on the way Monday night and Tuesday with strong northeast winds pushing a cold front across the state from the northeast. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas.

Immediately after front passes, very windy and relatively dry conditions will follow for a day or two, with possible wind gusts near 50 miles per hour, so we have a First Alert for wind advisory conditions. A cooler airmass will also move in during that time.

The windy, cool and dry conditions won’t last too long. Trade winds will diminish Thursday and Friday and shift from the east, and there’s a chance for a deep disturbance to form northwest of the islands next weekend that could bring southerly winds. This is still far off time-wise, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
In surf, a series of small medium-period northwest swells will keep some waves coming in, with 6 to 8 footers possible for north shores Sunday. East shores will have rough and choppy surf, with higher waves as the trade winds increase. South shores will only have small background swells all week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Monday for coastal and channel waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

