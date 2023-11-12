HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s ocean community steps up for Maui wildfire survivors rebuilding their lives

Immediately after the August wildfires devastated Maui, longtime surfboard shaper and Valley Isle native Jud Lau used his craft to help the victims.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Immediately after the August wildfires devastated Maui, longtime surfboard shaper and Valley Isle native Jud Lau used his craft to help the victims.

“Everything has changed and will be for many years, but then the ocean and the waves is a constant,” Lau said. “The ocean is still there, the waves are still there, so at least they can have whatever constants that they find in their life can kind of help to ease the transition.”

Lau, who is among the best in shaping boards and knows the ocean’s therapeutic power, came up with the Surfboard Replacement Project, a drive to collect used boards from across the state for those who lost everything in the fires.

He put the word out on social media, and Hawaii’s surfers answered — providing hundreds of boards in a matter of weeks.

Lau also personally made dozens of boards to donate and got fellow shapers across Maui to join in.

“It was really really special and heartwarming and I think it was a real thing where everyone is kind of seeing how important it is to support local,” Lau said. “I feel it’s been a really cumulative, positive impact.”

Also inspiring for Lau was the widespread collaboration.

A large chunk of the boards came from Oahu thanks to many professionals and the ocean-centered nonprofit Na Kama Kai.

Then, when it came to having them flown over, Kamaka Air, which has donated 70,000 pounds of relief supplies, stepped in.

“Talk about a chicken skin moment when we saw that and the amount of support that came out with that,” said Kamaka Air president Jim Petrides. “How important surfing is to the community, to the identity and the spiritual side, it really was amazing.”

Collectively, Lau’s project helped provide boards to at least 500 fire survivors, and each time, it was an emotional experience.

“They’re so happy to have a new board, and you’re so happy to have that for them, but at the same time, everything else in their life is just a constant,” Lau said. “They’re all still don’t have a permanent place to live. They don’t know where they’ll be in a month or two. It’s just a real heavy, heavy thing.”

Lau is still collecting boards and monetary donations for survivors.

If you’d like to contribute, message Lau here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.
HPD: Suspect attempted to abduct child waiting in car at Costco
Members of a coalition are staging a fish-in to support long-term housing for wildfire survivors.
Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing
Waikiki Trump Hotel to become Wakea Waikiki
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Man in critical condition after crashing into car while on an e-bike in McCully
Electric bicycle rider in critical condition after crashing into car in McCully

Latest News

Immediately after the August wildfires devastated Maui, longtime surfboard shaper and Valley...
Hawaii’s ocean community steps up for Maui wildfire survivors rebuilding their lives
Peggy Strauss and Evelyn Beckwith joined us on HNN's Sunrise Weekends in honor of Veterans Day...
Local veteran-owned family restaurant Mojitos Cafe celebrates Veterans Day
Say goodbye to the “Trump International Hotel” in Waikiki.
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Celebrate Tongan culture and its youth today at the Tonga National Day Festival in the West...
Celebrate Tongan culture at Annual Tonga National Day Festival