Celebrate Tongan culture at Annual Tonga National Day Festival

Celebrate Tongan culture and it's youth today at the Tonga National Day Festival located in the West Oahu Veterans Center.
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In honor of Tongan National Day, a special event is being held at the West Oahu Veterans Center to celebrate Tongan Culture and the contributions they have made within Hawaii.

Tongan National Day is celebrated on November 4th in honor of the constitution of the kingdom and its rich heritage.

The Tongan National Day event festival started in 2016, and allows Tongans and non Tongans to come and learn about the culture while enjoying a diverse community.

Ana Fisilau, President of Tongan National Day Committee, said the event helps to bring everybody together and support the Tongan community.

“It’s actually non-Tongans who are our biggest supporters because they just have such interests and in learning about our culture,” Fisilau said.

Olivia Moore, group Vice President, said the event is how Tongan youth can engage with their culture and learn more about their heritage.

“Some of us Tongan that have kids they haven’t gone to Tonga. This event is kind of the closest for them to see a celebration of our culture and sharing it with all our non and Tongan friends and Family,” Moore said.

Tongans make up 37% percent of the Hawaii population and is the last Royal monarchy still alive within the South Pacific.

There will be Tongan food, vendors, performances and a kekei dance competition where winners will get a chance to go to Tonga.

The event runs from 4-9 p.m.

For more information, visit TongaNationalDay on Facebook

