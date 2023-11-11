HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wildfire above Mililani Mauka remains 90% contained with 1,681 acres burned

Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350...
Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350 acres and is now 90% contained, authorities said.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost two weeks since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, officials say the fire has scorched about 1,681 acres and continues to be 90% contained, US Fish and Wildlife Service authorities said.

The fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, with no overnight spread, said officials.

Friday, personnel flew over the fire area and further refined the mapping of the fire perimeter and the interior pockets that had previously been unburned.

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire(DLNR)

Aviation support used bucket drops on areas on the south and east fire perimeter that could not be accessed by foot.

Scattered showers occurred over the fire Friday.

Saturday, personnel will continue to identify areas of heat and improve the fire perimeter using ground crews and the type 3 helicopter.

The weather forecast is for trade winds to gradually strengthen over the weekend, with a 40% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

For additional information and future updates, search for the Mililani Mauka Fire here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.
HPD: Suspect attempted to abduct child waiting in car at Costco
Scarlet lawsuit death threat
Death threat graffiti prompts nightclub owner to file suit against Honolulu Liquor Commission
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
HPD probe launched into handling of officer-involved crash that left motorcyclist injured
Kaylee Shimizu belted out Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" in the "knockout round" on "The...
PODCAST: Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu soars through ‘knockout round’ of ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Say goodbye to the “Trump International Hotel” in Waikiki.
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Hilo family continues Veteran’s Day tradition spanning over 35 years
Hilo family continues Veteran’s Day tradition spanning over 35 years
World War II ended nearly 80 years ago, but Filipinos who served alongside American military...
Duty to Country education project shares untold history of Filipino WWII veterans
A candlelight vigil was held in Kaakako last night for Ikaika Stone.
Candlelight vigil celebrates life of man fatally shot in Kakaako