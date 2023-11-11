Wildfire above Mililani Mauka remains 90% contained with 1,681 acres burned

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost two weeks since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, officials say the fire has scorched about 1,681 acres and continues to be 90% contained, US Fish and Wildlife Service authorities said.

The fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, with no overnight spread, said officials.

Friday, personnel flew over the fire area and further refined the mapping of the fire perimeter and the interior pockets that had previously been unburned.

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire (DLNR)

Aviation support used bucket drops on areas on the south and east fire perimeter that could not be accessed by foot.

Scattered showers occurred over the fire Friday.

Saturday, personnel will continue to identify areas of heat and improve the fire perimeter using ground crews and the type 3 helicopter.

The weather forecast is for trade winds to gradually strengthen over the weekend, with a 40% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

