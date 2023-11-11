HI Now Daily
Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation

Say goodbye to the "Trump International Hotel" in Waikiki.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Say goodbye to the “Trump International Hotel” in Waikiki.

Come February, Hilton will rebrand the property as the Wākea Waikiki Beach Hotel.

Wakea references a Hawaiian Sky god who helped form the Islands.

The company also plans a major renovation in 2025.

The former president never actually owned the hotel but had a licensing agreement since 2009.

The Real estate firm ‘Irongate’ bought out that agreement for what it calls a ‘significant’ sum.

