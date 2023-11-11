Waikiki Trump Hotel to undergo rebrand, renovation
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Say goodbye to the “Trump International Hotel” in Waikiki.
Come February, Hilton will rebrand the property as the Wākea Waikiki Beach Hotel.
Wakea references a Hawaiian Sky god who helped form the Islands.
The company also plans a major renovation in 2025.
The former president never actually owned the hotel but had a licensing agreement since 2009.
The Real estate firm ‘Irongate’ bought out that agreement for what it calls a ‘significant’ sum.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.