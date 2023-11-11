Sunshine with breezy tradewinds; Stronger winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steady as she goes; sunshine with some clouds and breezy trade winds today with showers focused over windward and mountain sections, mostly overnight and early morning hours.

Heads Up: Stronger winds late Sunday

WAVES: Some modest surf will be in place along the north- and west-facing shores through Sunday. The northwest swell energy will decline Monday, with a small, medium-period northwest swell arriving late Friday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain choppy through Monday. East shore surf will get a sizable boost to possibly advisory levels Monday night through Thursday.

The trade wind swell will also wrap into exposed north-facing shores. A south swell could boost south shore surf up from Thursday night through Friday.

7-day Forecast: Partly Sunny with Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with some areas seeing stronger winds late Sunday.

Showers will remain focused over the windward and mountain areas, mostly overnight and during the morning hours.

Strong northeasterly trade winds are expected Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front brings another period of mainly windward showers.

A cool and somewhat drier air mass will move over the islands after the front passes, with lighter winds and a warming trend expected later in the week.

