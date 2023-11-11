HI Now Daily
Show Aloha Land’s holiday light show is back with new family fun events

This year’s event will feature a plethora of attractions to keep the whole family entertained.
This year's event will feature a plethora of attractions to keep the whole family entertained.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark your calendars! Tickets for a popular Hawaii holiday light show are on sale now.

Tickets for the “Winter Wonderland Light Show Spectacular” went on sale Friday.

The drive-thru experience at Aloha Stadium begins on Nov. 30.

This year’s event will feature a variety of attractions full of family fun, including a train, a 100-foot zipline, and for the first time snow tubing!

You can also take family photos with Santa.

Tickets are $50 per car.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.

