Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Matthew Perry’s death certificate has reportedly been released.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the “Friends” actor’s official death certificate after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, according to the New York Post.

The certificate states that Perry died at 4:17 p.m. at his Pacific Palisades home. His stepfather, “Dateline” journalist Keith Morrison, is listed as the person who provided details for his death certificate.

Perry was found unresponsive before first responders arrived at the home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to multiple reports, the 54-year-old was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. He was laid to rest at a private funeral on Nov. 3.

Perry’s cause of death remains “deferred” pending a toxicology report.

A spokesperson previously told People that an autopsy has been completed, but results are pending a toxicology report, which may take weeks to complete.

Once the toxicology report comes back and the coroner has more information, a cause of death will be determined.

